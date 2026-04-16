'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson reveals why she needed three therapists during rise to fame

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson is dishing on her difficult journey to fame, which came at the expense of years of anxiety and burnout.

The Things a Man Oughta Know singer opened up about her mental health struggle she faced during years of churning and ended up with three therapists at the same time to help her manage her mental health.

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It "helps me get a point across with a little bow wrapped on top, because if I really let my Louisiana crazy side come out, I'd be saying things a little sideways," she told People.

Having a therapist by her side was especially useful on tours where "you have 100 something people with you, and you're dealing with a lot of different personalities," Lainey explained.

Lainey further revealed that learning to set boundaries also improved her work environment, "I want it to be an environment that people want to come and work. I want people to want to stick around for 30, 40 years, however long we're out there getting it. So, she's just teaching me that side of things and how to set boundaries," she added.

The Heart Like a Truck singer also discussed her past struggle with anxiety and depression she suffered during the early years of her career.





