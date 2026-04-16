'Top Gun 3' is in the works, Piers Morgan reacts to Tom Cruise's return as Maverick

Tom Cruise will headline the next film in the hit Top Gun franchise, according to an official announcement from Paramount.

Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures, confirmed Thursday morning that a sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” is in development, a film that will reunite actor Tom Cruise with Jerry Bruckheimer.

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The announcement was made during Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon, the exhibition industry’s annual trade convention in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, journalist Piers Morgan expressed his excitement by sharing the news and writing "BOOM!!! Brilliant news."

“Top Gun” first hit theaters in 1986. The long-awaited sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” came out in June 2022 and quickly cruised to box office heights.

In August, shortly after the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media, David Ellison, chief executive of the new Paramount Skydance, told reporters that he planned to build on popular franchises, including “Top Gun,” “Star Trek” and “Yellowstone.”

Ellison specifically praised Cruise during the event.