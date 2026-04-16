Liam Payne’s sister shares painful confession about life without him

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins is sharing a glimpse into the grief she is still struggling with after 18th months of the One Direction alum's death.

Ruth took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a deep reflection on her grief, which has still been prevailing more than a year after the singer-songwriter's demise.

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She revealed that since Liam’s passing, she is not the same person.

"18 months without you," Ruth began. "It feels impossible to be a sentence, yet here we are."

"Healing is such a tricky thing to navigate. I can't return to who I was before," Liam's sister continued. "Because grief has changed my outlook that I could never be that person again. But then I get sad Liam will never know me who appeared after his death."

"And then the main part of me is so homesick to go back to my before life, if it was an option given to me between that life or solve all the problems in the world forever, I'd always choose to go back to my life where my brother existed.

Ruth further explained that Liam taught her so many things in life, but one thing, she poured her heart saying, "He didn't teach me how to live without him and that's a lesson I'm really struggling to get to grips with."

"Liam, I know you are all around me, especially in the last couple of weeks. I miss you more than I can handle, you should be here with us. I know you're willing us to live, I hope you can see all we're doing in your spirit," Ruth added.

For those unversed, Liam passed away after falling from a multi-story building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, back in October 2024.