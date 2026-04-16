'Euphoria' season 3 racks up smashing ratings for S3 premiere

'Euphoria' season 3 debut draws 8.5M viewers

As expected, Euphoria roared back to smashing ratings after the first episode of season 3 was dropped.



The HBO drama, aside from sending fans into meltdown, raked in a whopping 8.5 million viewers in the US in just three days.

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By doing so, these stats made a jaw-dropping 44% jump from the season 2 debut, allowing the creators to cushion flak from some viewers after episode one aired.

Observers, however, were expecting the explosive figures, particularly after the trailer of season three, which registered a solid 157 million views in 2 days, crushing season 2's record by 57%.

However, the chaos-fuelled show is not without its controversies. For instance, in episode one of season three, Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard's OnlyFans plot rubbed some viewers in the wrong way.

However, Sam Levinson, the series creator, defended the storyline in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Cassie] has got her dog house and her little dog ears and nose, and that has its own humour, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it.”

“What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion — the gag is to jump out and to break the wall.”

Euphoria season three is streaming on HBO Max.