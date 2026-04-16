Clavicular club opening videos spark backlash
Clavicular opens Miami's Bacara Club a day after being released from hospital
Clavicular, a controversial 20-year-old influencer, made a scheduled appearance at the grand opening of Miami's Bacara Club on Wednesday night, just one day after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose during a livestream.
Doctors had advised rest following the incident, which unfolded publicly before hundreds of thousands of followers.
Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, described the ordeal as "brutal" but confirmed he would attend the event."
The influencer is now drawing backlash after videos of him kissing multiple women surfaced on X and other social media platforms.
"Clavicular KICKED this girl off his stream after she blocked the view while he made out with everyone in his section at his club Bacara," wrote an X user while sharing a video.
"Clavicular PROVED he is a TRUE CHAD after making out with multiple girls in his own club," said another commenting on his videos.
After being released from hospital, Clavicular had said on X, “Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”
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