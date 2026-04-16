Jennifer Aniston's hypnotist beau helps her 'forgive' Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is finally healing her past wounds with the help of her boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Ever since losing her ex-husband Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie, the Friends alum told herself that she's fine and she had moved on.

Advertisement

But, her new beau Curtis has been helping her heal any lingering pain from the 2005 divorce using hypnosis.

An insider recently told a US-based media company, "Jennifer has done a lot of work on herself over the years, but hypnosis is something that has really helped her go back and unpack feelings she thought she had already dealt with, especially when it comes to Brad."

They added, "For a long time, she told herself she was fine and had moved on, but the truth is she really hadn't fully let go of the pain of her divorce and all the abandonment she felt when Brad left her for Angelina."

Now, Aniston reportedly believes that "hypnosis was the missing piece" that actually helped her unlock something in her "subconscious that allowed her to completely shed that old story of herself as the victim."

Furthermore, the actress has also been able to "forgive" Pitt, the heartbreak of whom Aniston previously described as "cruel" and "painful."

In all of this insiders reveal that Jim Curtis has been "great guide" for Jennifer Aniston.

Famously known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends, Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000 and got divorced five years later. After this, Aniston was also married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.