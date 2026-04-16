Entertainment

Pete Hegseth's 'Pulp Fiction' sermon misfires

Pete Hegseth sermon goes wrong: references Pulp Fiction quote at Pentagon

By The News Digital
Published April 16, 2026

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is being mocked online after quoting a line from Pulp Fiction during a sermon at the Pentagon.

Hegseth recited almost word-for-word a violent “prayer” featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic. The speech is loosely inspired by a Bible passage but is not an actual scripture quotation.

Advertisement

He said he had been told the prayer was titled “CSAR 25:17” and noted that it borrowed language from the biblical verse Ezekiel 25:17. 

However, he did not mention that the version he quoted closely mirrors a fictional monologue delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character before committing a killing in the film.

Pete Hegseths Pulp Fiction sermon misfires

The “Bible verse” referenced in Pulp Fiction, Ezekiel 25:17, spoken by the character Jules Winnfield, is a heavily fictionalized adaptation rather than a direct quotation from the Bible.

The speech combines a brief portion of the actual biblical verse with dialogue inspired by the 1976 The Bodyguard starring Sonny Chiba.

The authentic wording of Ezekiel 25:17 in the King James Version (KJV) reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the LORD, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story: