Dakota Johnson reacts after Taylor Swift praises her in Time magazine
Dakota Johnson has been dating Role Model after her split from Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson on Thursday took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Taylor Swift after the popstar showered praises on the actress in Time magazine.
Taylor Swift penned a tribute to her friend after the Fifty Shades of Grey star was named as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026.
On Wednesday, editors at TIME Magazine announced that the Materialists actress was one of The 100 Most Influential People of 2026 under the Artists category.
In an accompanying essay, Taylor asserted that Dakota is "synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers".
"Maybe it's her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candour it makes you feel like maybe this girl just... can't lie?!" she reflected.
In her Instagram post, Dakota Johnson shared Time's cover and thanked the magazine and her friend Taylor Swift in the caption.
"Thank you Time, Thank You T," wrote Dakota alongside a heart emoji.
Taylor Swift went on to note that she will always "vouch" for Dakota's "realness" and is amazed by her empathetic nature.
"Nearly 20 years into her fascinatingly varied and eclectic career, everyone is still getting to know Dakota. And it seems the more they learn, the more there is to fall in love with," she wrote.
Taylor praised Dakota for pursuing provocative acting roles and founding her own production company, TeaTime Pictures.
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