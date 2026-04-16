Is Blake Lively about to be snubbed from Taylor Swift's wedding?
Blake Lively's wedding invite assumption sparks drama in Taylor Swift's inner circle
Blake Lively is said to be confident that she'll be invited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
However, insiders close to the situation shared that Swift has been carefully curating the guest list.
Given recent controversy surrounding Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the source claims the Gossip Girl alum's invite is far from guaranteed.
A source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, "People around Taylor aren’t so sure."
Adding, "They don’t see Blake as a must-have guest."
The tipster went on to continue, "There’s a lot of baggage right now. And Taylor is being incredibly careful about her guest list."
It is pertinent to mention Lively truly believes "she’ll be there," in fact, she's "not even considering the alternative," with source noting that "Blake is totally optimistic."
"She’s acting like the invite is already in the mail. She keeps going back to the beginning. She was around when Taylor and Travis first got together — she feels like part of their story," the insider claims.
For those unaware, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were close friends for several years. But, once the Love Story hitmaker's private text messages with the actress were made public during her legal drama with Baldoni, the pair have seemingly distant.
Previously, a source told People Magazine, "Taylor feels like her privacy was impacted."
"Anyone would be uncomfortable if their private texts were suddenly made public," they added.
Furthermore, Lively and Swift were previously more frequently photographed together, but the two have not been spotted hanging out together since October 2024.
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