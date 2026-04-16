Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thrilled to ‘act like royals while getting paid’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “thrilled” to be acting like royals while being paid.

According to an entertainment reporter Rob Shuter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found a balance between royal-style influence and celebrity opportunities.

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The duo, who is currently on a tour of Australia, continue appearances abroad without formal ties to the monarchy and without following royal protocols.

Citing a source, Shuter said the California-based royals are pleased to maintain a royal-like presence while also benefiting financially from speaking engagements and commercial projects.

They said Harry and Meghan are “thrilled,” adding that they have “cracked it — they can act like royals and make serious money at the same time.”

“They’re doing the royal playbook — just without the palace,” the insider added. “And unlike before, they’re getting paid for it.”

This comes after royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Harry and Meghan are “obviously” trying to position “themselves as heirs.”

"It has never been disputed that when Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals after wanting to be 'half in half out' it was a blow to the contemporary image of the institution,” the insider continued.

"This subsequently and infamously degenerated into a deep and lasting rift. Watching them at carefully pre-planned events on their ‘faux royal’ tour of Oz, you can, however, see the appeal."