Liam Payne’s co-writer talks staging interventions before his death: ‘I wish I’d been able to do more’

Liam Payne’s co-writer has just made a heartbreaking admission about all the pain and anguish that was ‘undisgused’ in his music, leading up to the months before his passing.

For those unversed the former One Direction member fell to his death off of his balcony in a Buenos Aires hotel room in 2024, he was 31 at the time, and a father to an infant boy. His toxicology report claimed traces of ‘pink cocaine’ were found in his system prior to passing, albeit his death happened because of the fall. Other drugs that were found in a kind of cocktail included methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA.

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In the eyes of the former co-writer famous for his time with Payne, Kylie Minogue and Olly Murs, following a stint in an indie band, is Samuel Preston and he claims the music he wrote with the singer was “undisclosed cries for help.”

Bear's mom Cheryl

Preston himself wound up addicted to OxyContin after his own second-floor balcony fall (due to being drunk and mixing that with a sleeping pill) that left him in a wheelchair for six months in 2019. He talked about all of this in a conversation with The Guardian and that chat included some candid remarks.

He said, “there are certain things that happen in your life where you just cannot believe this is a real set of circumstances.”

Preston also gushed over the late star who has a son named Bear and called him “a very funny, sweet, kind guy” and often potentially “misunderstood.”

As for their own bond he said, “I saw a lot of him in me, because we both suffered. I massively wish I’d been able to do more.”

But near the end when conversations of an intervention came up he admitted openly, “as for some kind of intervention, I don’t think I [had that role] in his life.”