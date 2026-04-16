'BTS' star Jin gets honest about future acting plans
The 'Astronaut' singer is sharing major updates about his career priorities
BTS member Jin is sharing his honest thoughts about whether he will soon land an acting gig.
After fans have been speculating about another acting role by the K-pop singer following his acting debut in a high-profile commercial for Otoki's Jin Ramen, Jin revealed that he is not looking forward to any acting roles in the near future.
He told Rolling Stone in a recent interview published on Wednesday, that his "biggest dream has been to go on tour with BTS," and meet as many fans as he can, from all over the world.
Jin further explained that he has no intention of starting a solo career, and whatever he plans to do in the future, it will always be with his band's members.
"I’ve always thought there’s no reason to continue if it’s not with the group. I guess a solo career is just not that important to me," he noted, adding, "If I did anything, it would be trying something different within the group when the fans are bored. I’m not interested in acting or anything like that."
Jin then embraced his “worldwide handsome” status and joked, "I do think I’m more good-looking than the other members. Even though everyone is very handsome, I should have at least one thing I’m best at in the group."
Though Jin did not appear in any Korean drama, he made his acting debut in a ramen commercial back in 2025.
Jin has shared similar remarks on pursuing an acting career during a lie detector interview with Vanity Fair.
When asked if he had any desire to land a role as an actor, he answered firmly, “Not at all.”
However, the lie detector machine flagged his answer as false, but Jin kept insisting that he had “absolutely no interest” in acting.
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