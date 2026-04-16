Sue Prado, beloved indie film actress, breathes her last at 44
Sue Prado was known for her roles in 'Oro', 'Barber's Tale', and 'Dagsin'
Sue Prado, a famous indie film actress, has passed away at the age of 44.
The actress' sister, May Shareen Prado, announced the death of a beloved family member on social media on Wednesday.
As per May, the Balota star breathed her last on April 14. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.
“Sue brought light in anyone’s path throughout her life,” penned the actress' sister, as per Gulf News.
“A life lived for others, for the craft she nourished and for those whom she loved most," she added.
Sue was best known for her roles in films including Oro, Barber’s Tale, Thelma, and Dagsin. The actress also had a devoted fan following.
As one fan penned, "When she cried on TV or the big screen, I also cried. When she was mad, I also got mad. She was a great actress."
Her last film was FPJ's Batang Quiapo.
The entertainment industry has been deeply saddened by Sue's sudden death.
“And above all else, truth. That is the secret sauce of the talent that is Sue Prado,” Aktor PH - the League of Filipino Actors - wrote in its statement shared on Instagram.
“In her craft, in her relationships, to her family and in life, Sue’s north star has always been her commitment to truth," read the statement.
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