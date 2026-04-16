Taylor Swift makes surprising revelation about pal Dakota Johnson: 'Can't lie'

Taylor Swift is gushing over her friendship with actress Dakota Johnson.

In a new essay published in Times, the 'Life of a Showgirl' singer penned down rare insights into her bond with the '50 Shades of Grey star', who is listed as one of The Times' 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

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Praising Dakota's genuineness, Taylor wrote, “As her friend, I can vouch for her realness."

But it's not only Dakota's authenticity that Taylor has observed, the 'Materialists' star is also one of the compassionate and sensitive people the pop star has met.

"She’s also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever known," she noted.

The 'Oplaite' artist is also impressed with Dakota's “refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers.”

"Maybe it’s her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candor it makes you feel like maybe this girl just..can’t lie?!” Taylor continued.

Sharing hidden traits about Dokata, Taylor further shared, “Maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do. She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience.”

“She can’t stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks like building her production company TeaTime Pictures. She can’t stop exploring the most intricate relationship complexities," the Grammy winner added.