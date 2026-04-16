Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes surprising revelation about pal Dakota Johnson: 'Can't lie'

The 'Madame Web' actress has been listed as one of the Times 100 Most Influential People of 2026

By Maliha Javed
Published April 16, 2026
Taylor Swift makes surprising revelation about pal Dakota Johnson: &apos;Can&apos;t lie&apos;
Taylor Swift makes surprising revelation about pal Dakota Johnson: 'Can't lie'

Taylor Swift is gushing over her friendship with actress Dakota Johnson.

In a new essay published in Times, the 'Life of a Showgirl' singer penned down rare insights into her bond with the '50 Shades of Grey star', who is listed as one of The Times' 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

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Praising Dakota's genuineness, Taylor wrote, “As her friend, I can vouch for her realness."

But it's not only Dakota's authenticity that Taylor has observed, the 'Materialists' star is also one of the compassionate and sensitive people the pop star has met.

"She’s also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever known," she noted.

The 'Oplaite' artist is also impressed with Dakota's “refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers.”

"Maybe it’s her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candor it makes you feel like maybe this girl just..can’t lie?!” Taylor continued.

Sharing hidden traits about Dokata, Taylor further shared, “Maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do. She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience.”

“She can’t stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks like building her production company TeaTime Pictures. She can’t stop exploring the most intricate relationship complexities," the Grammy winner added.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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