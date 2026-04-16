Khloe Kardashian expresses frustration over Lamar Odom's new shocking claim: 'I feel so dumb'
Khloé Kardashian publicly criticizes her former husband Lamar Odom's new Netflix documentary
Khloé Kardashian has expressed her frustration over ex-husband Lamar Odom's shocking claim that he only married her for fame.
During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland episode, the 41-year-old reality star publicly criticized her former husband's Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.
In the documentary, the former basketball player's friend alleged Lamar said he married Khloe to “better his future."
The Good American co-founder addressed the claim on Wednesday, calling the accusation “insane” and revealing that the athlete "hasn’t said that for years.”
“You’re asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame? That’s some f–ked up s–t. I feel so dumb," said Khloe.
"I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny," she continued.
Elsewhere in the podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said that he regrets being in his documentary "as a favor' to him.
“Now Lamar is doing press annoyed with me,” said Khloe. “Saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him [after his near-fatal 2015 overdose].
“For years, he was singing my praises,” she added. “You’re not now gonna s–t on me and play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public. … He’s trying to sort of slander me a little, which frustrates me.”
For those unversed, Khloe and Lamar parted ways in 2013 after four years of marriage.
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