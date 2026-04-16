Hailey Bieber's power move leaves top magazine editor stunned

How did Hailey Bieber land the front face on a noted magazine cover?

Hailey Bieber has a reputation as a go-getter – that was glaringly open to the top editor of Interview Magazine when he met the cosmetic mogul at a party.



Mel Ottenberg, the magazine's Editor in Chief, recalls the meeting at a posh, glitzy bash at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

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Bieber, in her dazzling backless black gown, stunned the journalist – according to his Instagram post, leaving a lasting impression on him.

"I was at a party at Chateau Marmont and kissed HAILEY BIEBER hello as I passed by, but then Hailey strutted back over to me in her sheer beaded backless black gown with a GUCCI thong."

But what Ottenberg did not expect was a career-defining statement by Bieber, who made an unignorable, immediate pitch to him: to feature on an Interview magazine cover.

"She said, 'Hey MEL, I like those INTERVIEW covers. I'd like to get me one of those; it’s time,' and I said, 'Yes, totally,' and then she made me pinky swear," the editor wrote in the caption.

The stark confidence worked. No charm offensive, just raw appeal, which is a hallmark of Bieber's career.

"Then back in NYC the team liked her way of getting through to me, and we decided to do her now because she is literally the AMERICAN DREAM: gorgeous, rich, famous, got the man and the kid, and started a billion-dollar business," Ottenberg concluded.

Bieber's latest feature in the noted magazine shows her approach to reaching the top with sheer confidence and without fear of losing.