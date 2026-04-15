Katy Perry assault case sees new information come to light: Club owner speaks out

Katy Perry assault case gets new information: Club owner speaks out

Songwriter Katy Perry is currently facing a police probe after Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault, during her younger days, dating back to 2010.

For those unversed with the allegation Perry is currently fighting, she stands accused of rubbing her genitals on Rose’s face during a dance, that led her to getting sick.

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As for the club owner’s testimony in this case he alleges that while he did not see the incident take place, he knows the pair had “way too much to drink”.

But that is not all, his claim to the Melbourne Herald Sun also saw him add that the two were “so drunk they had to be escorted by security out via the fire exit into a private car to avoid prying eyes.”

As for the reason they were together, he claims he had asked the singer to come alongside Rose that night but “it was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit.”

It was later that the two spent time in the VIP area, where the incident is said to have taken place but, he didn’t see it because “they were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing.”

However what he did make clear was that, by the time they left they seemed to be on “good terms”.

In his own words he’s said, “they were drunk,” but “they weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub. But being conscious of them both being public figures, we didn't want someone taking photos of them drunk like that.”

What did Ruby Rose Say in her Allegation?

Rose took to Threads to make this comment and claimed “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a ---- what she thinks.”

The second update was more graphic in its explanation because she said, “she didn't kiss me,” when one user referenced the song I Kissed A Girl and said, “she saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v***** on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Katy Perry’s Statement:

According to her rep, Perry has rejected Rose’s account of events and told TMZ, “the allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”