Mark Ruffalo unloads on top execs for Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger
Mark Ruffalo flags the negative impacts the deal would have on the industry
Mark Ruffalo is part of a Hollywood group roaring against the near-takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount.
In a Senate hearing led by Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), the Marvel star blasted the deal, saying it could "devastate" cinema and television, not to mention the news media.
“We do not have to watch ‘Citizen Kane’ or read ‘1984’ to understand that the concentrated oligarchic control this merger represents is a threat to free press, an informed populace and democracy itself,” the Hulk star said.
The WBD and Paramount merger will put jobs at risk
Additionaly, Ruffalo has sounded the alarm, claiming the merger, if it happens, will put industry jobs at risk.
“The merger threatens more than our livelihoods,” he added. “It threatens one of the world’s most vital industries.”
The deal, the actor said, comes “at the worst possible moment” for the industry, as jobs in the sector shrink, leaving the actor to warn, “I can personally say that Los Angeles right now is hanging by a thread.”
Ruffalo is part of 3,000 members of the film and TV industry who earlier wrote an open letter opposing the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery deal.
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