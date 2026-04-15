Photo: Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid step up to make Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's summer wedding 'unforgettable'

Taylor Swift has reportedly started wedding preparations with Travis Kelce.

Now, as per the latest report of Star Magazine, longtime besties Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have taken the reins to plan a top-secret bachelorette party, or "last fling before the ring," for the Grammy winner.

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An insider revealed that the entire event is intended to be a complete surprise for the singer, who is famously fond of a well-placed Easter egg.

Spilling the beans, the source shared that “it’s all a complete surprise” to the Eras Tour hitmaker.

“They’ve told her the date and what to pack [but] otherwise she’s pretty much in the dark,” the source added.

“They have promised her it will be packed with everything she loves, with a custom drink for every activity, which will definitely make things wild!”

Meanwhile, it has been established that the pop superstar has no intention of following in the footsteps of her close friend Selena Gomez, who opted for a quiet, traditional ceremony when she married Benny Blanco on 27th September 2025.

"There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer," the source added.

According to the insider, Swift is preparing for a massive guest list. “At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited," they concluded.