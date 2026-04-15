Sandra Bullock's first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends

Sandra Bullock has amassed more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram within hours of joining the social media platform.

The Oscar winner began by following 36 accounts, including fellow actors Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway.

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Her arrival was teased by Jennifer Aniston on her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram."

The likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher, and Maria Sharapova were prominent among those who welcomed Sandra to Instagram.

"She’s here!" commented Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "IG just got a lot better."

"So glad you're here," said former tennis star Maria Sharapova.