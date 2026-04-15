Entertainment

Sandra Bullock's first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends

Sandra Bullock is being followed by over four million people on Instagram

By The News Digital
Published April 15, 2026
Sandra Bullock&apos;s first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends

Sandra Bullock has amassed more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram within hours of joining  the social media platform.

The Oscar winner began by following 36 accounts, including fellow actors Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway. 

Sandra Bullocks first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends
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Her arrival was teased by Jennifer Aniston on her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram."

Sandra Bullocks first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends

The likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher, and Maria Sharapova were prominent among those who welcomed Sandra to Instagram.

Sandra Bullocks first Instagram follows spotlight Hollywood A-list friends

"She’s here!" commented Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "IG just got a lot better."

"So glad you're here," said former tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The News Digital
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