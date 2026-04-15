



Photo: Barbie Ferreira shuts down rumours about 'Euphoria' exit

Barbie Ferreira has reflected on her decision to leave Euphoria behind.

While speaking at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actress explained what prompted her to step down from the role of Kat Hernandez.

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Claiming that she "wasn’t going anywhere" on the teen drama series, Ferreira said, "It wasn’t dramatic."

Despite Euphoria's massive cultural footprint, Ferreira expressed feelinh that her character's arc had reached a natural conclusion.

This is when she decided to prioritize her craft over screentime.

"I don’t need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I’m not, like, acting."

"I would rather do an indie movie where I’m flexing my muscles, being creatively asked to do things," she continued.

Reportedly, Barbie is optimistic about her craft and it's future.

She remarked, "I believe in myself as an actress, and I want to see my career look a little differently than this."

"It’s okay if it’s not, like, the hit TV show. I did that. I want to do my thing," she concluded.