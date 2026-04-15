What is Cygnus XL: Will NASA’s ISS cargo ship return to Earth?

NASA's cargo mission aims to deliver more than 11000 pounds of supplies and scientific equipment to the International Space Station is enabling scientists to conduct research on future experiments of the space world.

The mission is known as CRS-24 under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services programme and is the second flight of the upgraded Cygnus XL vehicle, a larger variant designed to carry significantly more cargo than earlier versions.

What does the Cygnus XL spacecraft carry?

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The spacecraft, operated by Northrop Grumman, has been named S.S. Steven R. Nagel in honour of the former NASA astronaut who completed four space shuttle missions and spent 723 hours in space.

The Cygnus XL spacecraft launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which carries research materials for the Expedition 74 and 75 crew members who work on the International Space Station. The system's increased capacity enables it to transport approximately 33% more freight than earlier Cygnus spacecraft.

The payload consists of scientific equipment, which includes advanced research tools and biological research model organisms and systems which enable researchers to conduct extended tests in microgravity conditions.

The most important space mission experiments include an advanced Cold Atom Lab system which enables scientists to investigate core physics topics, including general relativity and dark matter, through research in ultra-cold settings.

Reportedly, researchers plan to develop therapeutic stem cells through microgravity research, which will enable them to create treatments for blood disorders and specific types of cancer.

Will NASA’s Cygnus XL return to Earth?

The spacecraft will reach its destination through NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams, who will handle its arrival operations. Hathaway will control the Canadarm2 robotic arm while Williams will watch the spacecraft as it approaches the space station.

The Cygnus XL spacecraft will remain attached to the International Space Station for a period of approximately two years. The spacecraft will function as a cargo transporter and perform extra tasks because it will enable orbital changes when required.

The mission includes equipment which improves space weather forecasting models because the equipment will help protect Earth systems such as GPS networks and radar infrastructure.

The Cygnus XL spacecraft follows a single-use design because it does not allow for multiple flights after its initial mission. The space station will use the vehicle for its operational tasks, which will then be filled with station waste before it undergoes controlled destruction during atmospheric re-entry.

The process of controlled disposal enables organisations to handle their rising space waste through safe deorbiting at mission completion.