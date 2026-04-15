Billy Crystal announces Broadway return with one-man show: 'I am thrilled'

Billy Crystal announces Broadway return with one-man show

Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway this fall with a one-man show titled 860.

As per People magazine, 860 is an autobiographical play inspired by the 2025 Los Angeles Palisades wildfires.

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“I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show,” Billy said in a statement. “

He further said, "860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family."

"It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860," added the When Harry Met Sally actor.

For those unversed, Billy was among the celebrities to lose his home during the fires, which killed at least 31 people.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away,” Billy said at that time.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the show 700 Sundays.