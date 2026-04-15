Liam Gallagher reveals who convinced him to attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Liam Gallagher just revealed that his mother swearily urged him to attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony after Oasis were finally inducted.

Marking a sharp reversal from his earlier dismissal of the awards, Oasis front man Liam, is set to attend the ceremony after the Manchester band’s nomination was accepted this week at the third attempt, despite the singer previously branding organisers “clowns” and declaring, “RNR hall of fame is for w******.”

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Referring to his mother Peggy Gallagher, Liam told a fan on X about why he had changed his mind about turning up at the event.

“Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organisation she’s told me to stop being a d*** and go to the awards and behave and you never know, you might enjoy it.”

He is now set to attend the ceremony alongside his brother Noel Gallagher.

Oasis’ induction at the event will form part of a strong British showing this year, with acts including Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Billy Idol and Phil Collins set to be among those honoured.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, marking its 40th year, will take place on November 14 in Los Angeles, with six of the eight inductees coming from the UK.