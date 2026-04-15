Madonna 'ready to roar again' as comeback album could be released within days

Madonna is set to launch a new musical chapter as she returns with new music on Friday.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the 67-year-old singer will finally unveil details of her upcoming 15th studio album on Friday, April 17.

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“Madonna is ready to enter her new era and, on Friday, fans will finally get a taste of what she has been working on with Stuart Price," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet, “This album has been such a passion project for Madonna. It’s taken her to a different level in her artistry and she is excited for her fans to hear what she has been working on."



“Madonna has been through so much in the past few years. She almost died in 2023 after contracting sepsis and she lost her brother Christopher the following year," continued a tipster. “The album will be steeped in reflections of what she has endured and how she has overcome everything thrown in her path."

“Working with Stuart has been brilliant for Madonna, too," added the insider. “Confessions on a Dance Floor back in 2005 was one of her best records and he has injected some of that magic into their new sessions.”

For those unversed, Madonna last released an album in 2019, titled Madame X.