Dua Lipa gushes over Britney Spears despite latter’s DUI scandal

Dua Lipa just expressed her lover for Britney Spears, who recently got arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI).

The Houdini singer deemed her “an icon” and even revealed her all-time favourite song by the pop star.

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Dua named Britney's 2003 hit Toxic as her most-loved track and opened up about the fact that she likes to listen to the song every night to unwind when she's on holiday with her extended family.

"You're very silly and giggly and fun and I need to hear Toxic at the end of every single night when I'm feeling like that," she told Vogue Magazine. "It's one of my favourite songs."

The Levitating artist went further, declaring Toxic as "one of the greatest" timeless classics.

"I think it's one of the greatest pop songs ever made," Dua praised, adding, "It makes me feel nostalgic, but also at the same time, if it came out yesterday, it would be an absolute smash. I love it so much."

She also discussed the song's music video, featuring Britney on board a spaceship as a galactic air hostess, was a big part of its draw.

"The bit that stays in my mind that I remember so well is Britney in a stewardess outfit, and I don't think anyone has been able to make a stewardess outfit look so good," Dua said, before confessing her belief that Britney was "an icon".

"I love Britney so much," she said. "I love everything about her, all her songs. She's such an icon."