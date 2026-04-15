Kanye West cancels another show as UK ban fallout deepens
UK had barred the American rapper from entering the country after concluding that his presence would not be 'conducive to the public good'
Kanye West has postponed his upcoming concert in France after reports emerged that the country's interior minister wants to prevent the controversial rapper from performing.
The Gold Digger rapper announced the shocking decision on X.
“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” penned Kanye.
Earlier, an insider told Agence France-Presse that France's interior minister, Laurent Nuñez, was “highly determined” to ban the US rapper from performing in the southern city in June.
Kanye, legally known as Ye, has been heavily criticized for making anti-semitic remarks.
Last month, Benoit Payan, the mayor of Marseille, penned on X that he opposed the controversial rapper's visit to France.
“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism," he wrote.
"Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais," added Marseille's mayor.
The Can’t Tell Me Nothing hitmaker was scheduled to perform at Marseille’s Velodrome stadium on June 11.
It is worth mentioning here that Britain has already blocked the rapper from entering the country, where he was booked to perform at the Wireless Festival in July.
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