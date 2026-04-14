Will the King open the 2027 Invictus Games? Prince Harry’s high stakes gamble

With the Invictus Games coming back to the UK in 2027, for the very first time since its founding back in 2014, reports suggest the youngest son of the King is looking forward to having his dad on the world stage on the day of the event. However, questions are running a much and making the rumor mill churn overtime, because of the rift with the Firm.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also wonders the same, in regards to possibility and spoke to Fox News Digital recently.

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He said, “their hope apparently is that the King will open those Games.” But “all this may not go according to plan, especially with the lack of trust between them and the royal family.”

There is also the matter of his security, which is the main point that would make any of this possible, if at all because reports suggest he will not make any trip home unless he receives protection for himself, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle who are rumored to come.

Mr Fitzwilliams even brought up the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry as an example before signing off and said, “there is a bitter rift and they have exploited their royal status abominably, åbut their plan is undeniably audacious and the way King Charles handles matters will be highly significant too.” (sic)

For those unversed, it began as a result of various anti-royal interviews, then was followed up with a memoir where Prince Harry recounted some private family moments. Finally culminating in a docuseries for Netflix, among other interviews then which followed soon after.

However now, reconciliation efforts are said to be underway. So much so that Prince Harry even took the Home Office to court over their 2018 decision to strip him of his automatic taxpayer-funded security following his exit from royal life.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also shared a similar thought. While speaking to the same outlet he hypothesized that “given the space to reconvene, and the will of King Charles to bring them back into the royal fold, they have a long-term bright future.”