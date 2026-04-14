Why have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fizzled out’? Expert explains Sussex drought

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently battling against their fans attention spans, as an expert describes and according to them, “in Hollywood, there’s an old saying: ‘it’s not about talent, it’s about temperature'.”

The whole thing has been broken down by Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR. His comments have been made in a chat with Fox News Digital and show him admit, “interest and eyeballs are what validates investment in creative projects. When the temperature cools and the eyeballs wander, then deals are cut short, or in this case, simply aren’t renewed.”

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In his view, in the years after Megxit the couple potentially made a ‘series’ of decisions that “directly altered the public sentiment and perception. From the Oprah sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of ‘victim marketing’” he feels “many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarizing view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether.”

At one point in time, when interview after interview was coming in, their identity was almost singularly defined by their ‘membership’ in a way, within the Firm. However “when that was no longer in place — much less with the manner and media-centric nature of their departure — it left the public wondering how to categorize them moving forward.”

He also accused the couple of taking what he describes as a ‘scattershot’ approach to projects and public engagement, “which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall’ approach to figuring out what sticks.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed a ‘Swiss Army Knife’:

He didn’t conclude at that point and instead made an analogy to fit the Sussexes dilemma into a digestible bit because he said, “a Swiss Army knife is known for its ability to help with any project in a pinch; but that’s only if you don’t have the entire toolbox on hand to complete the task. They’re not designed to be a long-term solution to building or fixing; only an in-the-moment option until you can find more baseline tools to do the job right.”

“In many ways, Harry and Meghan tried to use a Swiss Army knife approach to long-term brand-building and it’s simply not designed for that. A tool is only as good as the man wielding it and the blueprint he’s following.”

It was only near the end where he pointed out some areas where Prince Harry could have been better in his approach because “a rebrand is effective once; maybe twice at most. Even then, it requires a ‘measure twice, cut once’ level of planning, discipline, and execution.” instead the couple seems to have gone down what some consider to be an “endless treadmill of purported rebrands”.

Before actually signing off he also said, “unfortunately, much like an actual treadmill, you can work your butt off, only to step off and realize you’ve actually gone nowhere.”