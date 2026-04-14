Adria Arjona lands top-secret role in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' after fierce competition
Adria Arjona's role in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow', however, is kept under wraps
Superman follow-up part, Man of Tomorrow, not a direct sequel, as previously explained by director James Gunn, has tapped Adria Arjona for a role which has been kept under wraps.
The Andor actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter, landed the top-secret role after reportedly beating three other stars in the final race: Eva De Dominic, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten.
Her casting comes on the heels of reports that she could be portraying Maxima, an alien queen who entangles with Superman as both an enemy and a love interest,, as shown in Action Comics No. 645 in 1989.
Now, the major casting for Man of Tomorrow has been set, with David Corenswet reprising Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan back as Lois Lane, and Lars Eidinger starring as Brainiac.
The DC film will roll out on July 9, 2027.
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