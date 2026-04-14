Trump hosts dinner for King and Queen at White House

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands for dinner at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

According to the US media, the Dutch royals are visiting the United States on a “working visit,” with stops in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Miami.

Advertisement

“The relations and the mutual transatlantic ties between the US and the Kingdom of the Netherlands are important for security and prosperity,” the Royal House of the Netherlands noted in an overview of the Dutch royal couple’s trip.

“The working visit aims to underscore and strengthen the relationship and intensive cooperation in numerous fields at both the federal and state levels.

The visit offers an opportunity, in the year that the US celebrates 250 years of independence, to reflect on the deep historical and cultural ties between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the US.”

Meanwhile, Britain's King Charles is also due to arrive in the US late this month.

He will address ​the US Congress on April ‌28 during his visit to Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

Charles and his wife ​Queen Camilla will visit the US ⁠in a long-planned trip to mark ​the anniversary of that country's ​independence from British rule, before the couple pay a visit to Bermuda.

The high-profile trip comes ​as the British government hopes to repair relations ‌with ⁠Donald Trump, which have been damaged by the Iran war.

It will be the first state visit by a ​British monarch ​since 2007, ⁠when Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth made what was the ​fourth such U.S. trip of ​her ⁠reign.

Trump said the king and queen's visit would begin on April 27 ⁠with ​a banquet dinner at ​the White House the next day.