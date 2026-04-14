'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 shooting hit by unexpected storm

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 set flooded after heavy rain

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was in Gran Canaria, an island in Spain, for the shooting of season two. But their production had to flee from there.



The reason: an insane amount of rain, which flooded the area.

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According to WinterIsComing.net, a site that regularly covers updates on the Game of Thrones universe, historic rainfall forced the cast and crew in Gran Canaria – who were filming season two's drought storyline – to wrap up shooting.

The report states season two is set in the Reach kingdom of Westeros, which was hit by drought.

Ironically, in a real-world setting, the island was surprisingly affected by the worst, wettest conditions in the last 15 years.

The sprawling set has partly been submerged in rainwater, according to the outlet, making the shoot impossible, which was initially planned to run till May 2026.

Forced by heavy rain, the crew had been shifted to mainland Spain, a frequent filming location for the Game of Thrones universe.

However, marred by the weather storm, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season two is still set to air in 2027.

Season 2's logline reads, "Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his squire Egg enter the service of an ageing lord during a devastating drought in the Reach. The duo become entangled in a dangerous land dispute, navigating tense political intrigue and loyalties against the "Red Widow", Lady Rohanne Webber.