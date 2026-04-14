'Avatar: Aang' sequel movie hit by major disaster ahead of release

Paramount faces massive leak as 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' surfaces online

A nightmare for Paramount after Avatar: Aang – the sequel of the hit animated series the studio is set to release – has already been leaked in full online.



Initially, the leaks were said to be parts of the movie's clips; however, it is emerging that the complete non-watermarked sequel of the hit animated series surfaced online, according to Slash Film.

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In response, the studio went into overdrive to take down the movie with a series of DMCA orders, which the report notes hint that the leak might be real, as the movie is set to roll out on Oct. 9.

What is more shocking is that a user on social media claims that the entire film was "accidentally" emailed to him, according to IGN.

Avatar: The Last Airbender alleged leak comes after the shoot wrapped last month, followed by director Lauren Montgomery publicly disagreeing with Paramount's decision to shift the movie from theatres to streaming.

“The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there," the post read on Instagram.

"The recent decision to move us from theatrical to streaming might give the impression that the quality wasn’t sufficient, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!!! Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

So far, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon have not commented on the leak yet.