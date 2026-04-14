Kylie fully supports Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance

“There's nothing more” serious between Kendall Jenner and Jacob.

Kendall Jenner’s younger sister Kylie is fully supporting her potential relationship with Jacob Elordi after they fueled dating rumours at Coachella.

Kendall and Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumours after it was claimed they snogged at a raucous Coachella afterparty.

Advertisement

They were also seen together and were photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

Amid these rumours, according to a report by the Daily Mail, Kylie is supporting their romance.

Jacob and Kendall are said to be 'friendly and flirty and don't mind the talk' about their make-out session.

The insider claimed, “there's nothing more” between Kendall and Jacob.

The close confidant tells the outlet, this might disappoint Kylie Jenner.

As per the insiders, Kylie is apparently 'rooting for something to happen' between his sister and the actor.

“Kylie sees Kendall quite a bit, they still have their own life and don't hang out as much as they once did,' they could become closer if their significant others were involved in the same field.

Kylie has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet, since they were first linked in April 2023, and the loved-up couple are often spotted enjoying date nights in New York City or on the red carpet.

The insider went on saying, “Kylie would fully support a relationship between the two as she has mentioned on many occasions that they could do a bunch of fun double dates.”

Kylie and Jenner both can have their Oscar nominated men and just have the best times ever if the latter started to flourish her romance with Jacob.