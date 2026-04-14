Swae Lee quietly ends legal battle over alleged son

Swae Lee quitely ends legal battle over alleged son

Swae Lee has come to an agreement with a woman named Marla Naranjo who claimed he is the biological father of her three-year-old child.

For those unaware, Marla filed a lawsuit in 2023 to establish the American rapper and singer as the father of her son, Karter Naranjo. She told the court that he does not support his child in any way and sought child support and primary custody because he could not provide a stable and secure life for their child.

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TMZ has now obtained court documents in which Swae told a Florida judge about resolving all matters with Karter by finding a common ground with her.

Notably, this case was filed a year after the Close to Me crooner filed a petition in a court in Los Angeles to get joint custody of his 1-year-old daughter, Angel, whom he welcomed with Aline Martins, a Brazilian model.

Saw filed a legal complaint because he wanted to build a close relationship with his daughter by spending time with her at their residence.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Jornal Extra, Aline also wanted Swae Lee to be a present father for their daughter Angel, as he was not actively involved in her life.