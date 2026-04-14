OpenAI-Novo Nordisk collaboration signals new era in AI-driven drug development

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing medical science through cutting-edge diagnosis and AI-powered tools. Now, AI is coming for ground-breaking drug discovery and drug development.

Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk has announced plans to collaborate with OpenAI, aiming to leverage artificial intelligence to boost drug discovery efficiency.

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Under this partnership, the drug maker and competitor of Eli Lilly will deploy AI tools across its business, ranging from drug discovery, manufacturing to commercial operations.

Moreover, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic will use OpenAI’s technology to assess complex datasets and identify promising drug candidates.

These tools will also enhance efficiency and remove roadblocks in supply chains, drug distribution and procurement operations.

Novo said the partnership also included strict data protection, governance and human oversight, involving other technology partners and research organisations.

On OpenAI’s part, the tech company will train Novo’s global force by equipping them with AI literacy and prerequisite skills.

Further details such as the financial terms of the agreement are still undisclosed. Talking about the timeline, the company is expected to begin pilot programmes with full integration by the end of 2026.

Is AI meant to replace scientists?

Given the increasing integration of AI, it is usually feared that AI will soon replace scientists too, making them irrelevant in the field of drug discovery.

According to CEO Mike Doustda, “The aim here is not to replace our scientists. It's about supercharging them.”

OpenAI chief also issued a statement, “AI is reshaping industries and in life sciences, it can help people live better, longer lives.”

“This collaboration ⁠with Novo ​Nordisk will help them accelerate scientific discovery, run smarter global ​operations, and redefine the future of patient care.” he added.

AI revolution in drug discovery

In the rapidly evolving age of artificial intelligence, AI is performing a lot of tasks performed by drugmakers.

To streamline the more tedious aspects of drug development, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on AI—using it for everything from identifying clinical trial participants and selecting research sites to drafting complex regulatory filings.

By using generative AI, the researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed novel antibiotics to combat two drug-resistant infections gonorrhoea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae) and methicillin-resistant (Staphylococcus aureus) MRSA.

AI can also perform “freestyle” molecular design or build upon existing molecules, narrowing down the millions of possibilities in hours rather than years

AI is also used for repurposing existing drugs. Hence, these models are being used to "map" the world's 8,000 approved drugs against 17,000 diseases.

Despite these breakthroughs, AI models have yet to fully master the "holy grail" of drug development.