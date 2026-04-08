Google debuts AI-powered Eloquent Dictation App: What iOS users need to know
The app supports importing custom vocabulary through a connected Gmail account or manual entry in a bid to accurately recognize names and domain-specific jargon
Google has rolled out a new dictation app called Google AI Edge Eloquent on iOS. The application aims to perform transcriptions locally using on-device, Gemma-based models, while offering an optional cloud that uses Gemini for enhanced text cleanup. Users have been eagerly awaiting the release, as it is currently free and available on the Apple App Store. Though in the initial phase, the App Store listing directly references Android integration.
Key features of Google AI Edge Eloquent
The prime motive of this feature is to convert speech to text instantly as the user speaks. Automatic filler removal detects pauses in dictation to automatically strip out disfluencies like “um” and “ah”. In terms of customizable formatting, it allows users to reformat cleaned-up text into various styles, including formal, key points, short or long versions.
Additionally, it supports importing custom jargon, names, and technical terms via a linked Gmail account or manual entry. Its performance tracking tool includes a session history that monitors metrics like total word count and words per minute (WPM). Users can ensure privacy by processing data locally without an internet connection, while cloud mode utilizes Gemini models for advanced text cleanup and enhancement.
Android availability and integration
There is currently no official release date for Android; the app is presently exclusive to the Apple APP Store. The iOS description hints at future Android features, including a floating transcription button and the ability to set Eloquent as the default system keyboard. A “download for Android” button appeared briefly on the official website before being removed, suggesting a version is in development. The app is currently available to users at no cost.
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