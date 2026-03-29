Mother of Edo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancé breaks silence on Princess Beatrice
There’s a lot going on behind the scenes of Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice – and his ex-fiancé’s mom has something to say
In the midst of marriage woe, the mother of Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiancé, Lily, has just shared what she knows about his wife Princess Beatrice and her thoughts about the rumors as well.
What is pertinent to mention about Dara Huang's mother, is that she is grandma to the exes’ 9-year-old son Wolfie and their engagement began nearly two years after their meeting in 2015. Following this Wolfie was born, a year later but parted ways barely a year later after that.
But where her mother is concerned, the idea that Princess Beatrice and her prospective son-in-law break up is something that she calls “a shame.”
She spoke to the Daily Mail too about the times she gets Wolfie and revealed whether conversations surrounding his step-mother ever come up.
She was quoted explaining, “We are both very old and my husband is sick. I never ask Wolfie about his stepmother but I see her on the television.”
She even referenced their meetings with Edo, Wolfie’s father but kept that brief, even more brief than their mention of Princess Beatrice, because she answered with a question of her own, which was “why should we see him or speak with him?”
This admission follows a string of source reports that suggest that the distance between the couple is becoming “noticeable” now and according to close pals, who spoke to The Mail on Sunday, “things haven't been great for a while between them,” but “Beatrice is determined to soldier on and forge a path through this crisis” regardless.
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