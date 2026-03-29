Jalen Green helps power Phoenix Suns win over Utah Jazz alongside Devin Booker

Jalen Green and Devin Booker delivered a standout performance as the Phoenix Suns secured a much-needed win over the Utah Jazz.

The pair combined for 57 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in Saturday’s game, helping the Suns build momentum ahead of a four-game road trip.

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Green led the charge early, scoring 20 points in the first half, while Booker added 14 points before taking control later in the game.

The duo dominatde the third quarter, either scoring or assisting on 29 of the team’s 35 points, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Their strong showing allowed both players to sit out the fourth quarter, highlighting the scale of their impact.

The performance may also strengthen claims that Booker and Green are emerging as one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA.

Despite initial concerns about how the two guards would fit together, recent games suggest growing chemistry, particularly after Green’s return from injury.

Green’s movement within the offence and ability to create space complemented Booker’s attacking play and passing.

Booker’s aggressive drives and free throw opportunities further stretched the Jazz defence.