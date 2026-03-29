UFC results: Joe Pyfer shocks Israel Adesanya with second round finish in Seattle

Joe Pyfer delivered a major upset in the latest UFC results, defeating former champion Israel Adesanya by TKO at UFC Fight Night in Seattle, according to the original report.

Pyfer secured the victory at 4:18 of the second round after hurting Adesanya with strikes, taking him to the ground and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

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Following the bout, Pyfer spoke about personal struggles leading up to the fight: “I almost took my own life a couple weeks ago, but I found God."

“I don't like crying, so I'm going to keep it together. God restored me, that's the only reason I'm here.”

The win marks the biggest of Pyfer’s career and is expected to push him up the middleweight rankings. He entered the fight ranked No. 14, while Adesanya was ranked No. 4.

After the fight, Adesanya remained defiant about his future: “You keep going -- again and again and again and again,” he said.

“I'm not [expletive] leaving. You'll never stop me. I might get beat, but I'll always remain undefeated.”

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso defeated Maycee Barber with a first-round stoppage, ending Barber’s seven-fight winning streak.