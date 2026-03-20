Olivia Rodrigo finally breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter feud

Olivia Rodrigo has finally put an end to rumours about her and Sabrina Carpenter’s feud.

The Deja Vu singer has revealed how she really feels about her fellow singer.

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"I think she's great," Rodrigo said in an interview with British Vogue, adding, "I'm so happy for all of her success, too. I love the album she's put out."

Rodrigo then proceeded to insist that everything is “good” between her and Carpenter, saying, "It's all love, though," she added. "I've talked to her many times."

Rumours of the two not liking each other began back in 2021 when Rodrigo released her track Driver’s License and mentioned a “blonde girl” who an ex was close to.

Many fans believed that the blondie being referred was the Espresso hitmaker and the ex was High School Musical star, Joshua Bassett.

Then, Carpenter released Skin, which had the line, "Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," leading fans to theorise that she was maybe sending a response to Rodrigo.

Additionally, Bassett also addressed the love triangle, trying to distance himself from the situation.

"(Everyone) is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don't we focus on these women for who they are?" he told GQ in 2021. "Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."