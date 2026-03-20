Christina Aguilera sparks outrage with Mexico remarks at her show

Christina Aguilera just sparked controversy in Mexico City right after her concert.

The singer, who is 45, performed a one-off concert in Mexico City but left the crowd upset after she told them, "I love you so much New Mexico!"

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She was referred to the Latin American country as the US state instead.

Fans also complained that the show, which was advertised as two hours long, was too short and only lasted for 55 minutes and on top of that, Christina was also late to take the stage.

"I was there, worst show ever," wrote one fan on social media.

"Omg I liked her but she gave Mexico a half-hearted low cost show,” another commented.

Other fans complained about the stage production, with plastic tarps draped over the equipment to protect it from the rain.

"The show was extremely short," wrote another disgruntled concertgoer, adding, "It didn't even last an hour, including interludes. She took the stage over an hour late for a 55 minute show. Many songs were shortened, the stage production was lackluster, the lighting was terrible, and she even mentioned New Mexico (the US state) instead of Mexico."

The star missed some of her biggest hits off her playlist too, including Candyman and Come On Over.

However, now, Christina Aguilera is scheduled to perform in Costa Rica this weekend and then Abu Dhabi in April.

She is due to perform in Costa Rica this weekend, and Abu Dhabi in April.