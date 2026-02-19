'House of the Dragon' season three trailer: Dragons breathe fire as King's Landing foundations shake
The 'House of the Dragon' season three trailer comes ahead of the 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' final episode
The House of the Dragon season three trailer teases a clash of dragons which will mix ashes and blood to ascertain who will wrestle the control of the Iron Throne in King's Landing.
The teaser opens up against the backdrop of Aegon Targaryen, current monarch, disfigured and demoralized, as her mom Queen Alicent Hightower making a pact with Rhaenyra for surrender.
Each scene in the trailer illustrates mounting pressure on the series' characters as likely dragons clash cast a large shadow on the Westeros map.
Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim will return in season three.
While the new cast members include James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort.
House of the Dragon season three will air on HBO Max in June.
