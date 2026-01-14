BTS concert tour dates: K-pop group ready for return after 4-year hiatus
This will be the first headline performance by BTS since their 2021-2022 Permission to Dance on Stage tour
Global K-pop sensation BTS has officially announced its long-awaited return to stage with a massive world tour for 2026-2027, marking their first headline tour in nearly five years.
The tour begins in South Korea in April 2026 and will run all the way through March 2027, with stops in cities across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets through a pre-sale on January 22, and 23, on Weverse, which is an online platform the group’s management company, Hybe, owns.
The announcement of the tour comes not long after the entertainment company BigHit Music shared news that the world-famous band will make their return to music on March 20, ending their over four-year break.
Their hiatus came as a result of all seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and j-hope, having to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service.
The last member to be released from his duties was Suga, who worked as a social service agent, as an alternative to military enrolment, due to a shoulder injury.
Here’s a full list of BTS 2026-27 tour dates:
9 April and 11-12 April – Goyang, South Korea
17-18 April – Tokyo
25-26 April – Tampa, Florida
2-3 May – El Paso, Texas
7 May and 9-10 May – Mexico City
16-17 May – Stanford, California
23-24 and 27 May – Las Vegas
12-13 June – Busan, South Korea
26-27 June – Madrid
1-2 July – Brussels
6-7 July – London
11-12 July – Munich
17-18 July – Paris
1-2 Aug – East Rutherford, New Jersey
5-6 Aug – Foxborough, Massachusetts
10-11 Aug – Baltimore
15-16 Aug – Arlington, Texas
22-23 Aug – Toronto
27-28 Aug – Chicago
1-2 Sept and 5-6 Sept – Los Angeles
2-3 Oct – Bogotá, Colombia
9-10 Oct – Lima, Peru
16-17 Oct – Santiago, Chile
23-24 Oct – Buenos Aires, Argentina
28 Oct and 30-31 Oct – São Paulo
19 Nov and 21-22 Nov – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
3 Dec and 5-6 Dec – Bangkok
12-13 Dec – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
17 Dec, 19-20 Dec and 22 Dec – Singapore
26-27 Dec – Jakarta
12-13 Feb – Melbourne, Australia
20-21 Feb – Sydney
4 March and 6-7 March – Hong Kong
13-14 March – Manila, Philippines
