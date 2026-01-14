BTS concert tour dates: K-pop group ready for return after 4-year hiatus

Global K-pop sensation BTS has officially announced its long-awaited return to stage with a massive world tour for 2026-2027, marking their first headline tour in nearly five years.

The tour begins in South Korea in April 2026 and will run all the way through March 2027, with stops in cities across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

This will be the first headline performance by the band since their 2021-2022 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through a pre-sale on January 22, and 23, on Weverse, which is an online platform the group’s management company, Hybe, owns.

The announcement of the tour comes not long after the entertainment company BigHit Music shared news that the world-famous band will make their return to music on March 20, ending their over four-year break.

Their hiatus came as a result of all seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and j-hope, having to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The last member to be released from his duties was Suga, who worked as a social service agent, as an alternative to military enrolment, due to a shoulder injury.

Here’s a full list of BTS 2026-27 tour dates:

9 April and 11-12 April – Goyang, South Korea

17-18 April – Tokyo

25-26 April – Tampa, Florida

2-3 May – El Paso, Texas

7 May and 9-10 May – Mexico City

16-17 May – Stanford, California

23-24 and 27 May – Las Vegas

12-13 June – Busan, South Korea

26-27 June – Madrid

1-2 July – Brussels

6-7 July – London

11-12 July – Munich

17-18 July – Paris

1-2 Aug – East Rutherford, New Jersey

5-6 Aug – Foxborough, Massachusetts

10-11 Aug – Baltimore

15-16 Aug – Arlington, Texas

22-23 Aug – Toronto

27-28 Aug – Chicago

1-2 Sept and 5-6 Sept – Los Angeles

2-3 Oct – Bogotá, Colombia

9-10 Oct – Lima, Peru

16-17 Oct – Santiago, Chile

23-24 Oct – Buenos Aires, Argentina

28 Oct and 30-31 Oct – São Paulo

19 Nov and 21-22 Nov – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

3 Dec and 5-6 Dec – Bangkok

12-13 Dec – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

17 Dec, 19-20 Dec and 22 Dec – Singapore

26-27 Dec – Jakarta

12-13 Feb – Melbourne, Australia

20-21 Feb – Sydney

4 March and 6-7 March – Hong Kong

13-14 March – Manila, Philippines