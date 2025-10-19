Tom Ellis surprises fans with shocking Marvel audition revelation

Tom Ellis opened up about nearly becoming part of the Marvel world.

The Lucifer actor said he once auditioned to play Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In a chat with Square Mile, Ellis shared that he was one of the few actors asked to audition before Pedro Pascal landed the role, “There was a select group of people that got asked to tape for Reed Richards.”

“I had been waiting for the right thing to come along. I remember looking at the photo of Richards in the comics and thinking, ‘This could be the one. We look quite similar.’”

He didn’t get the part but took it well, joking, “I mean, to be fair, he’s not in much,” before praising Pascal’s acting.

“He is great. I’m looking forward to seeing it. The trailer looks quite fun.”

Ellis admitted that close calls like this are what keep him passionate about his work, “We live for the ‘what if-ness’ of it. We’re all dreamers in this industry, and that’s what drives us,” he said.

Pedro Pascal’s version of Reed Richards has been widely praised by fans and critics.

However, the movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already available on digital and Blu-ray, with a Disney+ release coming soon.