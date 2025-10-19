King Charles breaks cover after confronting Prince Andrew

The monarch reportedly urged his younger brother to "do the right thing' amid his links with Epstein

King Charles has been seen in public for the first time since his brother Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles.

His Majesty was spotted attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on October 19 — just two days after the Duke of York’s dramatic downfall — as reported by The Sun.

The 76-year-old monarch is seemingly trying to return to business as usual as he was photographed arriving at his go-to church with his head held high in the back seat of a black car.

King Charles leaving Sunday Service at Crathie Kirk. Credit: Newsline

Andrew was stripped of his titles after reportedly lying about severing ties with Jeffrey Epstein. The move followed tense behind-the-scenes negotiations, with insiders claiming the King had finally reached his “tipping point.”

Prince William and other senior royals were said to have supported the decision.

In fact, it was “after close consultation with his family, and in particular Prince William, the King summoned Andrew to tell him to do the right thing,” according to The Mirror.

On Friday, October 17, the disgraced prince announced he is relinquishing his titles.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” read a statement via Buckingham Palace. “I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”