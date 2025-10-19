Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco mark new milestone as newlyweds

Selena Gomez and her fiance-turned-husband Benny Blanco marked a new milestone as newlyweds.

The couple, who tied the knot on September 27, stepped out in style for their first red carpet appearance since they exchnage vows.

The 33-year-old actress and singer attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 18, alongside the 27-year-old music producer.

For the event, which supports the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Only Murder in the Building star donned a black gown adorned with sparkling embellishments, channeling Old Hollywood glamour.

She elevated the look with a black suit jacket and added a pop of colour in her all black attire with signature bold red lip.

Completing the timeless ensemble, the Calm Down hitmaker pulled back her tresses into a stylish updo.

As for Blanco, he opted for a black jacket and trousers, paired with a blue dress shirt, which left slightly unbuttoned at the top due to which his chains and necklaces were on full display.

This marked the couple’s first major public outing since their nuptials last month, which made headlines a couple of weeks ago.

Before any photos could leak, Gomez made a generous move, sharing the wedding highlights in a slew of posts shortly after the intimate celebration.

The private ceremony was attended by close friends, including her longtime bestie Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and others from her inner circle.