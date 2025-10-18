Kate Middleton makes wise choice to support King Charles monarchy 

Princess Kate earned praise for making wise decisions from time to time while performing royal duties.
The Princess of Wales is known for making a style statement with her outfit and overall look choices. But according to a style expert, there is a deeper meaning behind her looks.
While discussing one of her outings in Scotland to name a Royal Navy vessel, fashion stylist Sian Clarke told Hello! magazine that the future Queen sent a message of "calm and strength" with her navy blue outfit.
She said, "Blue is the colour of communication. Through her outfit, Princess Kate is giving us a message of calm and strength, which also reflects her role of HRH."
The expert added, "Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have, and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships."
Notably, in two of her recent visits, one in Southport and the other to RAF Coningsby, Princess Catherine styled grey colour clothing pieces, which was seen as a message to Prince Harry's 'men in grey suits' remarks.
In this way, the Princess of Wales showcased her support and loyalty to King Charles and his reign.
