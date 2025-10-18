Brooklyn Beckham disappoints mum Victoria despite her shout out at premiere

Brooklyn Beckham has remained completely silent on matters concerning his family.

The eldest son of legendary footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham added fuel to the ongoing family feud by dodging a question about his mother's Netflix documentary at an event in New York City on Friday.

While, Victoria, 51 and her inner circle gathered in London for a screening of the show in London, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were notably absent.

Instead, Brooklyn was thousands of miles away, hosting the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0, alongside Racheal Ray.

When a reporter asked him about Victoria's documentary, Brooklyn quickly turned his back and walked into the venue, avoiding the question entirely.

It has been two years since Brooklyn and Nicola appeared united at he premiere of Beckham-David's Netflix documentary which was held at the same venue.

However, things appear to have shifted within the Beckham family.

Despite the apparent fallout, Victoria thanked Brooklyn and her children for their support during the premiere.

Paying tribute she said:

'Thanks to my husband for convincing me and forcing me, giving me no choice,' she added with a smile, referring to David.