Louis Tomlinson makes emotional statement following Liam Payne's first death anniversary

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson sign multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for 'One Direction' film

Liam Payne’s first death anniversary just passed and none of his former bandmates posted anything as tribute for the late singer.

The Teardrops singer, who rose to fame with pop band One Direction in 2010, died last year on October 16 after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

His ex-bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson attended his funeral in Wolverhampton.

It seems like the boys are still not ready to accept the fact that their brother is no more as they did not say anything on his first death anniversary.

However, Louis has finally made a statement about dealing with grief two days after Liam's anniversary.

The Two of Us hitmaker had previously lost his mother to Leukemia and a sister from an accidental overdose. Losing Liam was another big loss for him.

He stated, "I naively thought that, at this point, I’d unfortunately be a little bit more well versed with grief than other people my age.”

Tomlinson with a heavy heart and teary eyes told The Independent that Payne’s death is something he will never really accept.

"I thought that might mean something, but it didn’t at all. It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think."

Reportedly, the 33-year-old and Malik has signed a deal with Netflix for a new One Direction film. It is still not confirmed if Styles and Horan will be joining them or not.